Biden'ı protesto eden kadına polis saldırısı

ABD'de devam eden Amerika Devletleri Zirvesi'nde bir protestocuya polis müdahalesi görüntülendi. Polisin boynundan yakalayıp yere fırlattığı protestocu gözaltına alındı.

Dış Haberler

ABD'nin Los Angeles kentinde devam eden 9. Amerika Devletleri Zirvesi'nde, polis protestoculara sert müdahalelerde bulundu. Fox Los Angeles kanalı muhabiri Hailey Winslow sosyal medya hesabından, gizli servis personelinin bir kadın protestocuya sert müdahalesini paylaştı. Gösterici, ABD Başkanı Joe Biden'ın konvoyu geçerken Biden'ı protesto ediyordu.

Kawsachun News da sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda, Los Angeles'taki Amerika Devletleri Zirvesi'nde bir protestocunun polis tarafından, boynundan yakalanıp, yere fırlatıldığı görüntüleri paylaştı. Protestocunun gözaltına alındığı belirtildi.

Haber

ABD Küba, Nikaragua ve Venezuela'nın Amerika Zirvesi'ne katılımını engelledi