Biden'ı protesto eden kadına polis saldırısı

ABD'nin Los Angeles kentinde devam eden 9. Amerika Devletleri Zirvesi'nde, polis protestoculara sert müdahalelerde bulundu. Fox Los Angeles kanalı muhabiri Hailey Winslow sosyal medya hesabından, gizli servis personelinin bir kadın protestocuya sert müdahalesini paylaştı. Gösterici, ABD Başkanı Joe Biden'ın konvoyu geçerken Biden'ı protesto ediyordu.
@FOXLA: Secret Service TAKEDOWN of protestor during @POTUS motorcade @SecretService @LAPDHQ @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/9ezMaJi0VL— Hailey Winslow (@HaileyBWinslow) June 9, 2022
Kawsachun News da sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda, Los Angeles'taki Amerika Devletleri Zirvesi'nde bir protestocunun polis tarafından, boynundan yakalanıp, yere fırlatıldığı görüntüleri paylaştı. Protestocunun gözaltına alındığı belirtildi.
Protester grabbed by the neck and thrown onto the ground then pinned by a police officer and arrested outside of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. 🎥 @AbeMarquez3 pic.twitter.com/sgM2CLXHcr— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) June 9, 2022