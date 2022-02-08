2022 Oscar adayları belli oldu

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından verilen ve bu yıl 94. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Oscar Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı. 2022 Oscar Ödülleri, 27 Mart'ta Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek tören ile sahiplerini bulacak.

The Power of the Dog 12 dalda aday gösterilirken, Dune filmi de 10 dalda aday gösterildi. Adaylar şöyle:

En İyi Film: Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story

En İyi Yönetmen: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu: Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!), Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

En İyi Uluslararası Film: Drive My Car, Flee, The Hand of God, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, The Worst Person in the World

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu: Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu: Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, West Side Story

En İyi Kısa Canlı Aksiyon Filmi: Ala Kachuu - Take and Run, The Dress, The Long Goodbye, On My Mind, Please Hold

En İyi Kısa Animasyon: Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet, Robin Robin, The Windshield Wiper

En İyi Orijinal Senaryo: Belfast, Don't Look Up, King Richard, Licoriza Pizza, The Worst Person in the World

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, West Side Story

En İyi Orijinal Film Müziği: Don't Look Up, Dune, Encanto, Parallel Mothers, The Power of the Dog

En İyi Ses: Belfast, Dune, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı: Cruella, Cyrano, Dune, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story

En İyi Kurgu: Don't Look Up, Dune, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, tick, tick... BOOM!

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç: Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, House of Gucci

En İyi Animasyon: Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs the Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon

En İyi Kısa Animasyon: Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet, Robin Robin, The Windshield Wiper

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı: Be Alive (King Richard), Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Down to Joy (Belfast), No Time to Die (No Time to Die), Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

En İyi Belgesel: Ascension, Attica, Flee, Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Writing with Fire

En İyi Görsel Efekt: Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, West Side Story