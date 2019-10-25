ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Suriye'deki gelişmelerle ilgili sosyal medyada paylaşım yaptı. Trump, 'Türkiye Kürtlere ateş açmaması gerektiğini tümüyle anlıyor, yoksa geniş çaplı yaptırımlar uygularım' dedi.

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Türkiye'nin ABD ve Rusya ile ayrı ayrı yaptığı anlaşmaların ardından Suriye'deki durumu değerlendiren sosyal medya paylaşımlarında bulundu.

Türkiye'nin yaptırımları anladığını ve Kürtlere ateş açmayacağını söyleyen Trump, petrolü güvence altına aldıklarını ve artık ülkelerine döndüklerini söyledi.

Türkiye, oldukça yakın bölgelere gitmek için Güvenli Bölge diye bilinen yerden çekilmekte olan Kürtlere ateş açmaması gerektiğini tümüyle anlıyor. İhlal halinde geniş çaplı yaptırımların dayatılacağını tekrarlamama gerek yok. İyi gidiyor! IŞİD'i Kürtler emniyete alırken Türkiye de yedek destek olarak hazır...

... ABD'nin refahı Kasım 2016'dan beri Trilyonlarca Dolar kazandı. Bizim gücümüz ekonomiktir, yeniden inşa edilen ordumuzu kullanmak zorunda kalmamızdan önce çok daha iyi bir alternatiftir. Petrol güvenceye alındı. Askerleriniz bölgeyi terk etti ve başka yerlere gitmek için Suriye'den ayrılıyor.

Sonra EVE GELİYORLAR! Bizim orada sadece 30 günlüğüne olmamız gerekiyordu, bu 10 yıl önceydi. Bu 20 yıldır Ortadoğu'yu yanlış adlandıran uzman kılıklı salaklar anlaşmadan ne elde ettiğimizi sorduğunda, basitçe diyorum ki, PETROL, ASKERLERİMİZİ EVE GERİ GETİRİYORUZ, IŞİD EMNİYETE ALINDI!"

