Trump: Belki de Kürtlerin petrol bölgesine gitme vakitleri gelmiştir

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, sosyal medya üzerinden yaptığı paylaşımda “Dün Türkiye/Kürtlerle ilgili konuşmamda bahsettiğim Petrol Alanları, ABD oraya gidip Kürtlere yardım edene kadar IŞİD'in elindeydi. Yeniden yapılandırılmış bir IŞİD'in bu alanlara sahip olmasına ASLA izin vermeyeceğiz!”
The Oil Fields discussed in my speech on Turkey/Kurds yesterday were held by ISIS until the United States took them over with the help of the Kurds. We will NEVER let a reconstituted ISIS have those fields!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019
Trump, SDG Sözcüsü Mazlum Kobani’yle yaptığı telefon görüşmesine ithafen “General Mazlum Abdi ile yaptığım sohbetten çok memnun oldum. Yaptıklarımızı takdir ediyor, ben de Kürtlerin yaptıklarını takdir ediyorum. Belki de Kürtlerin Petrol Bölgesi'ne gitme zamanı gelmiştir!” dedi.
I really enjoyed my conversation with General @MazloumAbdi. He appreciates what we have done, and I appreciate what the Kurds have done. Perhaps it is time for the Kurds to start heading to the Oil Region!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019