Trump: Belki de Kürtlerin petrol bölgesine gitme vakitleri gelmiştir

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Twitter'dan yaptığı ABD’nin Kürtlere yardım ettiğini söyleyerek ‘Belki de Kürtlerin petrol bölgesine gitme vakitleri gelmiştir’ dedi.
soL - Dış Haberler
Perşembe, 24 Ekim 2019 19:17

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, sosyal medya üzerinden yaptığı paylaşımda “Dün Türkiye/Kürtlerle ilgili konuşmamda bahsettiğim Petrol Alanları, ABD oraya gidip Kürtlere yardım edene kadar IŞİD'in elindeydi. Yeniden yapılandırılmış bir IŞİD'in bu alanlara sahip olmasına ASLA izin vermeyeceğiz!”

Trump, SDG Sözcüsü Mazlum Kobani’yle yaptığı telefon görüşmesine ithafen “General Mazlum Abdi ile yaptığım sohbetten çok memnun oldum. Yaptıklarımızı takdir ediyor, ben de Kürtlerin yaptıklarını takdir ediyorum. Belki de Kürtlerin Petrol Bölgesi'ne gitme zamanı gelmiştir!” dedi.