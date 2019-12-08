CNN muhabirine Bolivya'da madalya verildi

Bolivya’da darbenin siyasi lideri gerici patron Luis Fernando tarafından CNN muhabirine madalya verildi.
Pazar, 08 Aralık 2019 18:51

CNN muhabiri Fernando Del Rincon’a  Bolivya'da yapılan ABD destekli darbenin aynı zamanda gerici bir patron olmasıyla da bilinen önderi Luis Fernando Camacho tarafından madalya verildi. 